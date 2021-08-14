Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,898.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $7,898.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.32 or 0.01468179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00353105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00116555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

