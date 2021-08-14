NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00154592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.99 or 1.00237138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00871537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

