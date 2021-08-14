National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 268.40 ($3.51). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 784,650 shares.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

