Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. 3,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,221. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $150,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

