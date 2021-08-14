NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43). Insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $45,036 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.24. The company has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

