Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $39.46 million and $1.81 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004816 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036476 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,392,867 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

