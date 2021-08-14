Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 101,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 54.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 42.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

