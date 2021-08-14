nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Up 183.3% in July

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,544. nDivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

