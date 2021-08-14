NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $77.51 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $77.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00006810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00293344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,164.85 or 0.02504462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,924,272 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

