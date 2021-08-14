Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002175 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,142,035 coins and its circulating supply is 17,768,926 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

