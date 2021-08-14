Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612,935 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,264,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

