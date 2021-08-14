Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.