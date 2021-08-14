Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,787 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 183,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.41. 101,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

