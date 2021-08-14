Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,703 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

