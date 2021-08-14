Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,210. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

