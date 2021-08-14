Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 773,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,427. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

