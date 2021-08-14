Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,093,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 383,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.