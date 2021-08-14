Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 736,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.