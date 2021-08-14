Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

