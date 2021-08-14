Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 9,723 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.