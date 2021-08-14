Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,824. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.