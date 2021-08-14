Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

