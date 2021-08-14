Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after buying an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,356,000 after buying an additional 199,678 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,734. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

