Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 1,871,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

