Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,714,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. 224,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

