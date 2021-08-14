Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

