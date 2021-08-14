Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth $216,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 76,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

