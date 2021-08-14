Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

THO traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.46. 287,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,062. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

