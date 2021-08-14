Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

