Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

