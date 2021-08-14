Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 707,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,589. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

