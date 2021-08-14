Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.
NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 1,096,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
