Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 1,096,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.