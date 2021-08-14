Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. 5,539,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

