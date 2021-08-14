Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

