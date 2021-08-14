Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.08. The company had a trading volume of 204,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,467. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

