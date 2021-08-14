Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 89,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.