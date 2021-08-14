Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.