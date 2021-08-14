Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,797,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,339,000 after purchasing an additional 386,230 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE AER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. 483,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,823. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.