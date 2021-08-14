Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

