Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,554 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

