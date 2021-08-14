Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $332.78. 752,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

