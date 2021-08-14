Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,137. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.42.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.