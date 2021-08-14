Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

