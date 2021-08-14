Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 434,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,413. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

