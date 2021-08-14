Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

