Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $16.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.79. The company had a trading volume of 820,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,501. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

