Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 149,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, hitting $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.79. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.