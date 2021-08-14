Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,550.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

