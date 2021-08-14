Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

SWIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 386,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

