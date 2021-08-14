Neo Market Cap Tops $3.91 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.42 or 0.00118028 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and $801.70 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

